Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 6 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harak Singh and Preeto beg Harman and Saumya to come back respectively

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with a drunk Harak Singh calling Harman(Vivian Dsena). He says that he wants to meet up with him at least one last time. Shanno hears it and Veeran comes there. She tells him that Harak Singh is out to meet and pacify his son. Harak Singh tells him that no relation is bigger than the relationship between a mother and child, come back at least for that mother. he refuses to come back even though Harak Singh joins his hand in front of him.

Harman goes back and Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) asks him where he was. He says that he went to meet Harak Singh as he wanted to meet one last time.

Harak Singh goes home and pretends that he was out walking in the garden. Preeto instead asks him what did Harman say and Harak Singh tells her the whole conversation. Harman and Saumya wake up in the morning and nani brings them tea. She advises Saumya that go with the time as Harman loves her a lot , so go with her. Chintu calls her up and asks where she is as Preeto promised to take him there. Harman tells Saumya to hurry up as they have to catch the train. Preeto arrives there with Chintu and expresses her wish to meet and talk to Saumya.(Also Read: Shakti Astitva ke Ehsaas Ki 5 june, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Harman is free and decides to leave Gurdaspur)

Chameli brings grocery. Raveena says she will make food as Soumya is happy. Rani asks what is that happiness. Raveena taunts her. Rani slaps her. Raveena slaps her back.

Preeto asks Chintu to talk to Mama. Chintu asks Harman not to go. Harman asks Preeto to talk to him and not Soumya. Preeto takes her to side.

Preeto says son is mine, with whoever I have problem, I will talk to her. She tells Soumya that Harman said to Harak Singh that he will not return home and says she is her last hope. She says I wouldn’t have hate you if I wasn’t Harman’s mum. If Surbhi stayed in marriage with Harman then your presence wouldn’t have hit me. She says you comes infront of me, even if I don’t want. She says problem is you and medicine is also you.

Preeto says I have to bear you for Harman, just like your mum who always supported you. She says I wanted to be with my son in all phases of life. She says everything is in your hand. She says my son didn’t keep up the promise, but you can respect my decision. She says I heard kinnars blessed others, and forwards her dupatta asking her to give Harman, her happiness. Soumya gets emotional.

PREVIEW

Preeto tells everyone that she called everyone here, as they are tired and is accepting Soumya as their bahu. Harman looks on surprised, while everyone is shocked.