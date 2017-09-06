Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 6th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Mallika is thrown out of her house, Saumya manages to foil Harman’s wish of getting her to office

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Harman (Vivian DSena) promising Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) that he would never tie her hand but he will not leave the hope that one day she will accept him as her husband. Kishan Lal reaches the kinners house with the old owner and asks the kinners to leave the place as now he has bought the house. He gives them 4hrs to find a new place and says he would push them out orelse. Chintu sees Saumya’s burnt hand and asks her about it. He makes her sit down and applies medicine on it. Balwinder notices Saumya sitting with Chintu and thinks that he would enjoy touching her. Harman sees Chintu helping Saumya and thinks that though he cannot help Saumya, Chintu always manages to be there by her side. Mallika refuses to inform Saumya or Harman about this and says she does not want Saumya to worry about them now that she is already tensed. Kishan Lal gets police and drives the kinners out of their house and Mallika begs him to let them stay. The people try to push them out but the kinners sit down outside the house itself.(Also Read: Preeto decides to break the unity of kinners and throw Saumya out of Harman’s life)

Harman asks Chintu to make Saumya eat medicine. Harman later calls his manager to ask him to call Saumya to the office. Harman leaves for office and he thinks that he would talk to Saumya properly at office so that she is not able to scold him too, infront of the staff. Surbhi(Roshni Sahota) refuses to speak to her father or Bebe. Maninder tries talking to Varun(Lakshya Handa) but he too is on Surbhi’s side and refuses to listen to Maninder. Raavi is happy to know that the house of the kinners is now her father-in-law’s and asks Balwinder to transfer the hosue to her as she does not trust Kishan Lal or Harak Singh. Balwinder thinks that Raavi is not worthy of trus as she has never shown any love for her parents or brother, he thinks of giving her divorce soon. Harak Singh tells Preeto that the kinners are on the road and she is happy. Preeto blocks Maninder’s number and Maninder decides to talk to Preeto by going to her house. Saumya has acted smart and called the manager home, Harman is surprised about this. Preeto(Kamya Punjabi) is happy about Saumya’s smart move.

Precap: Maninder and Saumya ask Harman to take a decision for Surbhi