Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 7th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Surbhi wins and Preeto loses in the first attack of their enmity

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki starts with Harman(Vivian DSena) deciding not to go to office as the manager is home. Preeto is happy and she walks away to call Kareena from the kinner group. She asks Kareena to come and meet her. Harman sends the manager away and asks Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) for playing smart. She walks away saying she is no longer his wife and so she has to play smart. Maninder walks in screaming at Preeto and Harak Singh, he asks them what he should do about Varun(Lakshya Handa). Harak Singh tries to quieten Maninder but Harman walks down just then. Maninder asks Harman to decide about Surbhi as her life is at stake. Saumya too requests Harman to do something, Harman is elated that Saumya has finally asked something of him with the right of a wife. He calls Surbhi and asks her to come to a place as he reaches there too. Harman and Surbhi reach the middle of a road with the other family. Harman starts screaming at Surbhi as he tells her that he is not happy with the relationship and wants to get rid of it.(Also Read: Mallika is thrown out of her house, Saumya manages to foil Harman’s wish of getting her to office)

Harman signals Surbhi and she plays along as she shouts back at him. They create quite a scene while Harak Singh tries to make Harman calm and get him home. Finally the people decide to resolve the issue by taking the two to the panchayat. The panchayat hears the case and Surbhi and Harman request to be set free of the relationship. The panchayat decides for them and Maninder plays his part by begging Varun to marry Surbhi as he has always loved Surbhi. Varun too agrees and Preeto and Harak Singh are left speechless. Finally at home Preeto is frustrated as she did not want to set Surbhi free after losing to her. Harak Singh makes her understand that this is actually not there priority and their priority is Harman. Surbhi calls Preeto and taunts her, then calls for a face to face war.

Precap: Saumya leaves Harman’s room