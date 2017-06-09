Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Surbhi signs the divorce papers and goes to get Harman’s signature

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki begins with Preeto feeding dahi to Harman(Vivian Dsena). He says I hope you ave forgotten your all old misunderstandings with it. She says a mother’s heart is like that only who forgives within a minute. Harman bids bye to Saumya(Rubina Dilaik) and goes. Surbhi gets divorce papers ready and signs them even though Maninder tells her not to. Veeran and Shanno have a fight. Shanno says that she does not have any rights in this house, she has given 17 years to him but he did nothing. She says she has no respect and now she wants to leave this house. Veeran tells her to stop packing but she doesn’t listen. Veeran slaps her in anger.

Surbhi comes to Saumya’s house with divorce papers. Saumya welcomes her and asks what is in her hand but she says nothing. Preeto comes there and sees her. Preeto asks when did you come and asks Soumya to bring lassi for her. Soumya goes. Preeto asks Surbhi if these are divorce papers. Surbhi says yes and shows the papers. Soumya brings lassi. Preeto asks her to take Surbhi to room. Varun tells Preeto that he loves Surbhi a lot and tells that Harman came inbetween them last time. Preeto hears him and thinks she won’t let Surbhi go, and says you will stay here and then will see what is happening with your sister, then you can decide if you have taken right or wrong decision.

The workers of the factory gossip about Harman and his two wives. They says Soumya is controlling him even now. Harman hears them and comes there. He says what you are saying as control, it is her love. He says my wife brought me back home and ask them to love their wives and stop interfering in others’ lives

Harman is coming home when he sees a golgappa stand and remembers the last time he ate golgappas with Saumya. (Also Read: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 8 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Saumya is advised by Saya to stay away from her as it might irk Preeto)

Maninder tells his biji that it is time that this is the time to leave now. She agrees saying that they came here for getting rid of Saumya but Saumya has set her life here but their Surbhi has ruined her life. Nani comes there and Maninder asks her what is wrong with Varun and she says nothing. She agrees that this is a good potential relationship. Everybody is having dinner when Preeto asks Shanno about her health. Harak Singh asks where is Harman, Varun says that maybe he found work too interesting. Raavi says that this kinnar has improved Harman. Harman comes there and says that he needs to talk to Saumya. She tells him to eat but he insists on talking. Raavi makes a comment but Preeto shuts her up.

PREVIEW

Preeto hands over the house keys to Saumya. Shanno makes a comment about it and Preeto slaps her shocking everyone