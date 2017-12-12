Shama Sikander gets into a retro diva mode in this stunning metallic monokini – view pics!

There are very few women who combine sexy and classy effortlessly. Shama Sikander is one of them. The lady in a recent trip to Dubai flaunted her white and gold with aplomb. It seemed like a family outing with her nieces and nephews in tow. Of course, her beau James Milliron was also there. They had a gala time exploring the sand dunes and also enjoyed a yacht trip in the Arabian Gulf. Shama is looking fabulous in the metallic monokini and white bikini top. She has an hourglass figure that she flaunts with panache. We adore Shama’s beauty and confidence in all her pictures. (Also Read: 13 times Shama Sikander broke the internet with her sensuous bikini pictures; View Pics)

She looks sexier than she has ever done before. And it has been a long process for her. In an interview to The Times of India in December 2016, she said, “Everybody is looking for a quick-fix solution, but I have not undergone any surgery. When there are fillers available, why do you need surgery? There was a time when I considered liposuction, but when the doctor explained the procedure to me, I dropped the idea. It took me two years to get back into shape. The change in me came from within. I think good thoughts, which is why I look better now.” (Also Read: Shama Sikander poses in a pink bikini with the backdrop of Lake Lucerne and all we can say, is WHATTA LIFE!)

A mess of beautiful contradictions make her whole, she wears fire for skin but a storm lives in her soul. A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Manzil milegi bhatak kar hi sahi… Gumraah toh wo hai jo ghar se nikle hi nahi.. #InstaQuote #QuoteOfTheDay #Dubai #DubaiDiaries #thoughts A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

Like all great travellers, I have seen more than I remember, and remember more than I have seen. A shoutout to my cinematographer brother @rizwansikander and my sweet life partner @jamesmilliron for the awesome editing #SunKissed #SiblingPhotography #ILoveDubai A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Sexy doesn’t come just from the shape of a body but the fire in a soul. A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

The ocean is everything I am, beautiful, mysterious, wild and free. #NikkiBeach #DubaiDiaries A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Shama made waves last year with Vikram Bhatt's Maaya. The web-series dealt with the topic of BDSM. It is one of the most watched web-series in the country. The actress has been in a relationship with James for a long time now and credits him for her newfound sense of confidence.