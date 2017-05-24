Woah! Shamata Anchan to sport a bikini in Zee TV’s show Bin Kuch Kahe

A few days ago Akshay Mhatre made news for going buck naked on his show Piya Albelaa and now we hear Bin Kuch Kahe‘s lead Shamata Anchan is reportedly going to sport a bikini in her show. This will perhaps be the first time in the history of Indian Television when an actress will be seen wearing a bikini on-screen! Zee TV seems to be on a mission to change the face of television!

According to an entertainment portal, the actress agreed to shoot the sequence as it was the script’s demand. She has been working out a lot lately to look perfect in the shot. Shamata started her career as a model, so we are assuming that the decision of wearing a bikini per say wouldn’t have been tough for her but we are sure it would have taken her some time to say ‘yes’ for doing it on television!

After reaching the final round of Pantaloons Femina Miss India, Shamata appeared in many commercials but she got recognition only after Ashutosh Gowariker’s show Everest. The actress also went on to grab an extended cameo in an yet-to-be released Hollywood film, Heartbeats, later on.

She is currently seen as Myra Kohli in Bin Kuch Kahe. Directed by Rajshree Ojha, who also directed Sonam Kapoor starrer Aisha, Zee TV’s show tells the story of three sisters and their journey in a dysfunctional family, with a troublesome mother. The show has been lapped by the audience for it’s refreshing take on romance and family. Ojha believes her 157-episodes-long daily soap will bring a welcome change that’ll make the critics of the television soap view the space in a more respectable way.