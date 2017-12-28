Shantanu Maheshwari, Vivek Dahiya, Rohan Mehta talk about their favourite memory of 2017!

The year 2017 has come to an end. As everyone looks forward to 2018, it is also a time to reflect back on the achievements, failure and moments that made this year different from the others. Here we have a few TV celebs talking about what made the year a truly special one for them. While Aishwarya Sakhuja is elated at the arrival of her nephew, Vivek Dahiya is thrilled to lift the Nach Baliye 8 trophy with wife, Divyanka. Read on to know what these celebs have to say…

Aishwarya Sakhuja

My best memory of 2017 was my nephew being born, my brother’s son! It just filled up our entire home with so much joy, happiness and love. It was truly the most memorable moment of the year, for my entire family.

Shantanu Maheshwari

There are actually quite a few memorable moments in 2017. Firstly, the special performance at the World of Dance championship by our dance crew Desi Hoppers which was something to cherish. The entire experience of going back to where it all began for us, was a lovely feeling! Then bringing home the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy, which was overwhelming. And then earlier this month, placing India in the top 3 at Asian Battleground which was another cherishing moment for the entire crew!

Mishal Raheja

My best memory of the year was shooting and recording for my song, Power of Love in the US! The entire experience was just fantastic, working with the entire crew was amazing. It definitely is something I will truly cherish for a lifetime!

Rohan Mehra

My best memory of 2017 was visiting Dubai earlier this year, where I was given a chance to explore the underwater life. It was something I truly enjoyed. Just experiencing the calm sea life underwater, made me feel so happy. I also realized the importance of travelling and exploring the world. It changes you as a person, and teaches you to adapt to all the possible situations in life.

Faisal Khan

My most memorable memory of 2017, was reaching the finals of Dance Champions. The entire show was an amazing journey, with some lovely people I met. Dance Champions had some awesome talent, fun judges and so actually getting to the finale was the most special moment for me, which I will always cherish!

Vivek Dahiya

My favourite memory of 2017, was our entire Nach Baliye journey! Which was such a roller coaster ride of all the ups and downs, but one we really enjoyed and of course finally bringing home the trophy, which will forever be cherished!

We hope the New Year brings in a lot of exciting opportunities for all these talented actors. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…