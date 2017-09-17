Sharad Kelkar, the voice of Prabhas in Baahubali 2 Hindi, talks about life after the success of the magnum opus

Trust me the only thing that kept going on in my mind before interviewing Sharad Kelkar was ‘Amarendra Baahubali yaani main‘. In fact, I replayed the trailer multiple times before the interview because it’s that good. Sharad sounds even better in person but the Baahubali fever is not leaving us any time soon. He is super chilled out and one amazing person to talk to. There is never a dull moment when you speak to him. Sharad will next be seen on Bhoomi playing a negative role opposite Sanjay Dutt and is super excited for the film to release in a couple of days.

It’s no secret that Sharad dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version of Baahubali and became immensely popular along with the success of the magnum opus. The actor never imagined Baahubali will turn into what it did after the release. Sharad gets up close and personal about how his life changed after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The actor speaks about a lot of other things, too, like acting opposite Sanjay Dutt, going through a detox after smoking over 90 cigarettes a day and coughing blood. He also gives television actors some useful advice to venture into Bollywood. (ALSO READ: Baahubali 2: Sharad Kelkar agreed to dub for Prabhas only on this condition – read EXCLUSIVE details)

When asked how his life changed post the success of Baahubali, he expressed how people actually know him now. He confesses how people used to call him Keerti’s husband and now they call him the voice of Baahubali. Sharad has come a long way to carve a niche for himself in the industry. From playing a grey shade character in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela to a villain in Bhoomi, the actor has proved just how versatile he is. He is all up for playing the bad boy or the funny man depending on which scripts appeals to him more.

The actor has also done quite a few Marathi films. In this exclusive interview with us, Sharad spills the beans on a lot of things and how special Baahubali 2 was to him. In fact, the actor had earlier spoken to us about the magnum opus and revealed that he only agreed to dub for the film if SS Rajamouli meets him in person since he was such a big fan of his.

