Shashank Vyas catches up with Balika Vadhu co-star Toral Rasputra in Indonesia – view pic!

Actress Toral Rasputra who replaced Pratyusha Banerjee as Anandi on Balika Vadhu recently met co-star Shashank Vyas in Indonesia. She will make a comeback with Sony TV’s show Sai Baba very soon. It was a special moment as she met the star cast of Balika Vadhu including Shashank Vyas and Roop Durgapal. Toral and Shashank worked together for a very brief period as when Toral joined Shashank had put in his papers. But they had a lot of fun when they met. Shashank just wrapped up Jaana Na Dil Se Door and directly came to Indonesia. Meeting fans and doing live events in Jakarta was an experience for Shashank. (Also Read: Shashank Vyas, Sharika Raina, Aly Goni, Anusha Dandekar – a look at TV’s newsmakers this week!)

Indonesia ‘s capital Jakarta seems to be second home for actors of Indian television. Lately, many Indian actors have been going there for promotions and are also doing Indonesian shows. India and Indonesia are the two countries where daily soaps have maximum viewership. Many Indian shows have been dubbed in Indonesian language and gone on to become hits. Shaheer Sheikh started the trend of working in Indonesia followed by Mrunal Thakur and Arjit Taneja who did Nadin there. This was followed by actors like Shivin Narang , Shakti Arora , Ankit Bathla who are doing shows there. (Also Read: Shashank Vyas’ much-loved role of Ravish to END on Jaana Na Dil Se Door – Read to find out why)

Apparently in Indonesia, Indian TV actors get paid very well and the people are very hospitable. The shows that are a rage in Indonesia right now are Yeh Hai Mohabbatien , Kumkum Bhagya, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Thapki Pyaar Ki. Previously, shows like Veera and Uttaran were blockbuster hits in the island country. Shabbir Ahluwalia , Sriti Jha , Dhrasthi Dhami , Aditi Bhatia , Karan Patel and Anita Hassnandani recently performed there. Stay tuned for more scoop and updates on Bollywood Life