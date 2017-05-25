Shashank Vyas’ much-loved role of Ravish to END on Jaana Na Dil Se Door – Read to find out why

Shashank Vyas‘ journey on Star Plus’ show Jaana Na Dil Se Door is soon going to come to an end. The actor garnered huge love from the audience for his honest portrayal of Ravish but the makers have apparently decided to wind up his track. A source told Times of India, “Shashank will exit the show by the end of this month. It has not been smooth sailing for him ever since he joined the project. His apprehensions about his role didn’t go down well with the makers. At one point, Shashank wanted to quit, but the differences were resolved and he decided to continue. However, he recently expressed his displeasure over his track once again, which may have infuriated the makers further.”

Confirming the news, Shashank told India Forums, “It’s true, my character is winding up. It was a good journey as Ravish. My mustache look was appreciated.”Shashank’s entry in the show was reportedly delayed by eight months. If TOI’s report is to believed then the decision of the actor’s ouster was taken over night.

However producer Yash Patnaik insists that ending Ravish’s track was not a last minute decision and there is no tension between him and the actor. “The closure of Ravish’s track was discussed at length three weeks in advance. Shashank was informed about the same two weeks ago. So, how can it be overnight? There has never been any conflict or disagreement between us. Shashank is a talented and thinking actor. All his queries have been addressed. His track is ending because we have exhausted every possible angle.”

The show will now focus on Atharv (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and Vividha’s (Shivani Surve) life. There was buzz that Jaana Na Dil Se Door was going to wrap up by 20th May,this year as it wasn’t able to earn TRPs despite of undergoing a leap and introducing interesting twists and turns. However now it seems the show will go on for some more time.