Shashank Vyas, Sharika Raina, Aly Goni, Anusha Dandekar – a look at TV’s newsmakers this week!

It was a buzzing week for TV. We heard how Param Singh lost his voice due to excessive screaming on the sets of Ghulaam, which became Life Ok’s No.1 show while Om Swami got anticipatory bail. However, the shocker was Shashank Vyas’ sudden ouster from Jaana Na Dil Se Door. The actor confirmed it was a planned exit but rumours suggested otherwise. VJ Anusha Dandekar became the latest victim of slut-shaming and boyfriend Karan Kundra sprung to her defense. Here is a weekly recap…

Shashank Vyas

Well, fans of Jaana Na Dil Se Door can relax as the show is not going off-air but it is confirmed that Shashank Vyas is exiting the show. He played the role of major Ravish and had earned considerable appreciation for his performance. It seems Ravish’s track will end by month end. As per reports, the actor was having apprehensions about his role right from the start. However, the makers addressed his apprehensions and he continued on the show. But Shashank’s displeasure over how things were proceeding recently apparently angered them. While rumours suggest he was asked to leave the show in a short notice, Shashank told The Times of India, “I was informed about my track ending. I played the character with utmost sincerity. I have nothing more to say.” The producer of the show, Yash Patnaik maintained that the actor was informed in advance as they had no story to take Ravish’s life forward. (Also Read: Shashank Vyas’ much-loved role of Ravish to END on Jaana Na Dil Se Door – Read to find out why)

Aly Goni

Lady luck is shining in Aly Goni’s life. The handsome actor who was loved for his role of Romi on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has reportedly bagged the lead role in a Life Ok show. It will be a horror series directed by Pawan Kripalani. The director has projects like Darr@Mall, Ragini MMS and the much-acclaimed Phobia to his credit. Actress Piaa Bajpai who was done films down South will make her TV debut with this finite series. While Aly has not confirmed being a part of this show, he posted a emotional farewell note for the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, especially big brother Karan Patel. (Also Read: After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Aly Goni to be seen in Life Ok’s horror series opposite Piaa Bajpai?)

Sharika Raina

Actress Sharika Raina whom we know as the forever tipsy Amrita Raheja from Naagin season one got married to Sameer Ahluwalia, brother of Shabbir Ahulwalia. It was a fairytale wedding in Goa’s Planet Hollywood. Since Sameer’s mom is a Catholic, there was a Church wedding followed by a Kashmiri Hindu marriage. Sameer is also a part of the TV industry and works in the creative side. He is associated with Chandra Nandni. They were introduced to each other during Naagin and soon fell in love. Congratulations to the couple. (Also Read: Naagin actress Sharika Raina gets hitched to Sameer Ahluwalia in a big fat wedding – view pics!)

Anusha Dandekar

The hot VJ-anchor faced flak for posting a picture that exposed her under cleavage and got a lot of flak for it. Like always, beau Karan Kundrra came to her rescue on social media. The sexy lady thanked him for giving her the confidence to be who she is. Aren’t they couple goals?

Shamata Anchan

After Akshay Mhatre shocked viewers by going naked in Piya Albela, it is time for actress Shamata Anchan to surprise us by wearing a bikini on the show. Yes, the pretty actress who plays Myrah on Bin Kuch Kahe will don the two-piece. We hope this gets the show some eyeballs.

