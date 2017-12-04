Shashi Kapoor passes away: Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhatt offer their condolences on Twitter

Today is, without a doubt, one of the saddest days in the industry and the country. After prolonged ailment, Shashi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. Rishi Kapoor left his shoot midway and has left from Delhi to be with his family. This is the saddest moment not just for the family but also for fans and the industry. Celebrities are also offering their condolences on Twitter along with fans. Mahesh Bhatt tweeted saying, “As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have .”

This is what Karan Johar tweeted, “#RIPShashiKapoor …the most charming and enigmatic actor ever…a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional…thoughts and prayers with the family….his work will always live on.” Fans are getting nostalgic about their favourite Shashi Kapoor films and songs. The actor was a gem and one of the greatest actors in the industry. Karan Johar, Boman Irani, Shabana Azmi, Arjun Rampal and a lot of other celebs have tweeted offering their condolences. The family and fans of the actor are obviously grieving. (ALSO READ: RIP Shashi Kapoor: Twitterati mourns the sudden demise of this legendary actor)

Shashi Kapoor was one of our favourite actors and most of his films and songs will be with us forever. The actor has contributed a lot to Indian cinema and was the last of his generation. He was awarded the Dadsaheb Phalke award in 2015, the third Kapoor after Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor to be honoured with the award. We offer our condolences to the family. Post your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.