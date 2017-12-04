Shashi Kapoor passes away: Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhatt offer their condolences on Twitter

Today is, without a doubt, one of the saddest days in the industry and the country. After prolonged ailment, Shashi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today. Rishi Kapoor left his shoot midway and has left from Delhi to be with his family. This is the saddest moment not just for the family but also for fans and the industry. Celebrities are also offering their condolences on Twitter along with fans. Mahesh Bhatt tweeted saying, “As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have .”

This is what Karan Johar tweeted, “#RIPShashiKapoor …the most charming and enigmatic actor ever…a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional…thoughts and prayers with the family….his work will always live on.” Fans are getting nostalgic about their favourite Shashi Kapoor films and songs. The actor was a gem and one of the greatest actors in the industry. Karan Johar, Boman Irani, Shabana Azmi, Arjun Rampal and a lot of other celebs have tweeted offering their condolences. The family and fans of the actor are obviously grieving. (ALSO READ: RIP Shashi Kapoor: Twitterati mourns the sudden demise of this legendary actor)

As the skies burst and it begins to rain in this part of Mumbai. My heart is filled with deep gratitude. Thank you Sir ! You touched our lives only the way you could have . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/IzRvKDOXM9 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 4, 2017

Saddest day of my life..Shashi Kapoor ji passed away.The man to whom i owe my entire career.all my professional achievements is thanks to him who gave me my first n the biggest break as a lead in “Utsav” opp Rekha.will miss u ev moment of my life. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 4, 2017

So sad to hear the passing of the most charming #ShashiKapoor ji, really saddened by this news. Pray for his soul to find peace. Thank him for the amazing memories he gave us all. Condolences to the Kapoor family. #RIP SIR. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 4, 2017

#RIPShashiKapoor …the most charming and enigmatic actor ever…a gentleman movie star! His legacy in film and theatre is exceptional…thoughts and prayers with the family….his work will always live on… pic.twitter.com/U9jsAGxGET — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 4, 2017

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories.

RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017

Sad to hear about the passing away of our most charismatic handsome & finest actor #ShashiKapoor. Sir you will always remain in our hearts. RIP — Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) December 4, 2017

Another charming and legendary soul departs for the heavenly adobe. RIP Shashi Kapoor sir …! May your dimpled smile continue to spread the selfless kindness of yours in the heavens too …! pic.twitter.com/2XIkxQ88YL — Karan Patel (@TheKaranPatel) December 4, 2017

We will miss you … pic.twitter.com/ZMGoFk0DCM — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 4, 2017

RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all🙏 #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bkr48vvtKp — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 4, 2017

R.I.P. SHASHI KAPOOR..one of the handsomest men not just in hindi cinema,but world cinema…will live on thru some of his great movies like jab jab phool khilen,aa gale lag jaa,deewaar,junoon,do aur do paanch,kalyug to name a few.. pic.twitter.com/Y8ISspU5Er — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) December 4, 2017

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki guni Abhineta Shashi Kapoor ji ka aaj swargwas hua .Ye sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua, wo ek bahut bhale insaan the. Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 4, 2017

Handsome is that handsome does…..

He was. He did. He lives on……#RIPShashiKapoor — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) December 4, 2017

One Of The Greatest Actor Of Bollywood, #ShashiKapoor Passed Away Today. He Will Always Be Remembered For His Contribution To Film Industry. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GKyrGmvVKN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) December 4, 2017

Am deeply saddened by the passing away of my co-star #ShashiKapoor. The last of that generation of Kapoors gone. A gentleman and friend gone. An era gone.. All that remains are his films…and precious memories.. 😭 RIP Shashi-ji. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) December 4, 2017

His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always. 🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 4, 2017

One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2017

You won’t be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

Shashi Kapoor was one of our favourite actors and most of his films and songs will be with us forever. The actor has contributed a lot to Indian cinema and was the last of his generation. He was awarded the Dadsaheb Phalke award in 2015, the third Kapoor after Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor to be honoured with the award. We offer our condolences to the family. Post your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.