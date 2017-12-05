Shashi Kapoor funeral LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan reaches the crematorium for the last rites

December 4, 2017 marked an end of an era as veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai. The 79-year old actor passed away after succumbing to prolonged illness as his grieving nephew Randhir Kapoor confirmed, “Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem since several years. He was on dialysis for several years.” While we already brought to you pictures of celebs right from ‘Babbua’ Amitabh Bachchan as Shashi Kapoor fondly calls him to Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol arriving at Shashi Kapoor’s Juhu residence last night. The funeral is scheduled to take place by 12, at Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai today with the entire Bollywood fraternity in attendance. Also read: Shashi Kapoor passes away: Funeral on Tuesday morning, says Randhir Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor was one of our favourite actors and most of his films and songs will remain with us forever. The actor has contributed a lot to Indian cinema and was the last of his generation. He was awarded the Dadsaheb Phalke award in 2015, the third Kapoor after Prithviraj Kapoor and Raj Kapoor to be honoured with the award. We offer our condolences to the family. Here’s giving you timely updates/pics and videos of the funeral, as and how it takes place.

Shah Rukh Khan is here to attend the last rites

Last rites being performed at Santacruz Crematorium

#Mumbai: Last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor being performed at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/nrlmhbpQsu — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

#Mumbai: Actors Saif Ali Khan & Abhishek Bachchan attend the last rites ceremony of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor at Santacruz crematorium. pic.twitter.com/xcJcEPOVuk — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrive together to pay their last respect

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are here

Shashi Kapoor’s body taken to Santacruz crematorium for last rites

Nephews Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor arrive together at Shashi Kapoor’s house for the last rites

Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor join in together

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak are the first one’s to arrive at Shashi Kapoor’s Juhu residence for last rites

– Shashi Kapoor’s body has been shifted from Kokilaben hospital to his Juhu residence to proceed with the last rites: Here, check out the video below:

Mumbai: Mortal remains of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor being taken for last rites ceremony from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. pic.twitter.com/83XMSNw9Sj — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan, who is the closest to Shashi Kapoor, penned down a heartfelt post on his blog last night, paying tribute to the veteran. He wrote, “He(Shashi Kapoor) had been ailing… Somewhere he had let himself go after the passing away of his dear wife Jennifer .. I had visited him on occasion in Hospital during some of the times he had been hospitalised earlier .. but I never went to see him again .. I would never have .. I never ever wanted to see this beautiful friend and ‘samdhi’ in the state I saw him in hospital… and I did not today, when they informed me that he had gone. He fondly addressed me as ‘babbua’ .. and with him have gone many incredible unread chapters of his and my life…”

