Shashi Kapoor passes away: Amul pays a tribute to the actor with their latest topical – view pic

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday. He was suffering from prolonged liver cirrhosis and had been admitted to Kolkilaben Hospital, Mumbai on December 3. The 79-years old actor breathed his last there. He was given a state funeral, which was held amid massive security around 12 noon on Tuesday. The actor will forever be remembered for his contribution to the entertainment industry in India. A fact that was well used by Amul while paying a tribute to the actor with their latest topical.

Amul is known to make commentary on trending topics with their bill boards. Their latest topical features Shashi Kapoor’s caricature in his film Deewar’s avatar. The tagline says “Mere paas aapka cinema hai’ (We have your cinema). The line is a throwback to the actor’s most popular dialogue, “Mera paas maa hai” that he uttered to his co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the film. True. We will always have Shashi’s brilliant line up of films to remember him by. The actor has starred in over 175 films in the span of his career.

Shashi won a National Film Award for Best Actor in 1986, for the film New Delhi Times and then the Special Jury award in 1994 for the film In Custody. He was awarded the third highest civilian honour – Padmabhushan – by the government in 2011. His first production venture, Junoon (1978), was very well depiction of the India’s War of Independence of 1857. His efforts in the film were rewarded with multiple National Film Awards including the Best Feature Film in Hindi in 1979. As a producer, he continued this streak with 1981 crime drama Kalyug and 36 Chowringhee Lane. Some of his notable acting roles include Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan, Kabhie Kabhie, Namak Halal. He has also many English projects like Heat and Dust, Sammy and Rosie Get Laid, The Deceivers , Side Streets. So, you see how Amul’s tribute was spot on.