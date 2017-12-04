Shashi Kapoor passes away: Funeral on Tuesday morning, says Randhir Kapoor

After a period of hospitalisation, veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last at his home on Monday, though the cause of his death is yet unknown. The news of his death was confirmed by his nephew Randhir Kapoor, son of Raj Kapoor. “He has passed away,” Randhir told IANS. Relative and family friends rushed to Shashi Kapoor to pay their last condolences. Shashi’s children Sanjna Kapoor and Karan Kapoor are on their way to India from the US. Randhir Kapoor said the funeral would be held in the morning on Tuesday, as per a report by PTI. The report also quotes Randhir saying, “Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem since several years. He was on dialysis for several years.”

"Shashi Kapoor expired at 5.20 p.m. on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital, here," Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, told IANS in a message. He was the last one of the second generation of the illustrious Kapoor family to pass away. His brother Raj Kapoor died in June 1988 and Shammi Kapoor breathed his last in August 2011.

Born on March 18, 1938, started acting in films as a child artiste in the late '40s. His best known performances as a child actor were in Aag (1948) and Awaara(1951), where he played the younger version of the character played by Raj Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor also worked as assistant director in the '50s. He made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film Dharmputra and went on to appear in more than 116 films during the '70s and until the mid '80s. Among his memorable films were Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Namak Halal and Kaala Patthar. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2011 and received cinema's prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2015.

(with inputs from IANS)