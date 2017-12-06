Shatrughan Sinha gets honoured by Karni Sena for speaking against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmavati

We told you a few days ago that Shatrughan Sinha had asked everyone – from PM Narendra Modi to Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan – to comment on the Padmavati issue. He had said, “As Padmavati becomes a burning controversy, people are asking why the legendary @SrBachchan, most versatile @aamir_khan & most popular @iamsrk have no comments..& how come our I&B Minister or our most popular Hon’ble PM (according to PEW) are maintaining stoic silence. High time!” And this has won him a felicitation from the Karni Sena who have made it their life’s mission to oppose the film. Yes, you read that right! He got honoured for not siding with Padmavati and the gang.

Sinha also revealed his point of view regarding the controversy, saying, “As for me, I would and should speak on Padmavati issue only after the “great filmmaker, producer S.L.Bhansali speaks up. I speak only when I am spoken to and I will speak keeping in mind the interests of the filmmaker as well as the sensitivity, valour, loyalty of the great Rajputs.” At the event, the actor turned politician again hit out at Bhansali and Padmavati for organising a special screening for the film for the media before Censor’s certification. He said that Bhansali went back on his words of showing the film to Karni Sena. Check out his tweets right here…

As Padmavati becomes a burning controversy, people are asking why the legendary @SrBachchan, most versatile @aamir_khan & most popular @iamsrk have no comments..& how come our I&B Minister or our most popular Hon’ble PM (according to PEW) are maintaining stoic silence. High time! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 22, 2017

As for me, I would & should speak on Padmavati issue only after the “great filmmaker, producer S.L.Bhansali” speaks up. I speak only when I am spoken to & I will speak keeping in mind the interests of the filmmaker as well as the sensitivity, valour, loyalty of the great Rajputs. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 22, 2017

DNA had reported that SRK and Aamir have extended their support to Deepika Padukone by personally calling her as every time they voiced their concerns publicly, they were mistreated! So guess they decided to do it personally instead.