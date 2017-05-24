Shehla Rashid on Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s offensive tweet: Stop trying to silence me by calling me a sex worker

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the controversial singer known for his rather derogatory and abusive posts, found himself in a very interesting situation when his Twitter account was deleted after he posted a series of tweets against JNU student and activist, Shehla Rashid. In one of his tweets that he later deleted, he tried to infer that she was a sex worker after she posted an article where she had accused a few members of the ruling party of being involved in a sex racket. This tweet led to his Twitter account being deleted, and following which Sonu Nigam quit Twitter in protest of such an action, while posting a series of tweets.

The deletion of Abhijeet’s Twitter account had led to a huge debate on the social networking site about whether this amounts to the culling of one’s freedom of expression. While many were of the opinion that Twitter did right by deleting his account, there are others who have supported Abhijeet, by even trending the hashtag #IStandWithAbhijeet. Now, Shehla Rashid has responded to the controversy and to Abhijeet’s tweets, in a long FB post, where she blasts both Abhijeet and Sonu Nigam as well as their supporters.

Here’s the post…

Wonder how long will this circus continue. Anyway, whose side are you on?