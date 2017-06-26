Shibani Dandekar’s swimsuit avatar in Spain is NSFW – view pics!

Shibani Dandekar is equal to SLAY. This is what fans will be saying after seeing her scorching swimwear outings in Spain. Shibani, who is best known as an IPL host is soaking up the sun in the beaches of Spain and showing off her beach wear with aplomb. Blessed with a lithe frame with incredibly toned legs, Shibani has posed for the perfect bikini pictures. We are sure that Bollywood makers will be queuing up for the lady after seeing these scorching images. A few days back, we showed you pictures where is in a black crocheted monokini looking serene and sensuous but the latest pics are freaking hot! (Also Read: Lopamudra Raut or Shibani Dandekar – whose bikini avatar is hotter?)

She is wearing a blush pink bikini bottom with a black top. With her wet hair slicked back, we can see those washboard abs and toned legs. The pose is perfect and she is clicked by Najib Habib. It clearly looks like Habib is the favourite photographer of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 girls. In the other snap, we can see Shibani in a red striped bikini with the skimpiest of thongs. The girl is damn fit and is glistening against the Mediterranean sun. Just check out these images…(Also Read: Shibani Dandekar redefines sensuous with this sizzling bikini pic)

#sundaze ☀️ #spain🇪🇸 #europeansummer #doitright #thatbrowngirl A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Working so damn hard ##KKK8 thanks for this picture @najibhabib ✌🏾#paininspain A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

my home 🌊 🏄🏽my 🖤 #beachlife #KKK8 #thatbrowngirl #khatronkekhiladi8 shot by @najibhabib A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

The hustle is real! we work hard we promise @monicadogra #DMoney #thatbrowngirl 👯🖤🇪🇸 A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jun 4, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Styled by @saachivj – wearing swimsuits by @flirtatious_india w/ @shibanidandekar A post shared by Monica Dogra / Aka Shaa’ir (@monicadogra) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

You will be surprised to know that Shibani hates the gym. She is into yoga and combines it with Pilates, kick-boxing, dancing and walking. She grew up in Australia, which explains her love for beaches. The girl loves outdoors and that is reflected in her passion for sports. However, her biggest fitness mantra is dance. It is her life and makes her the happiest.