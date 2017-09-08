Shilpa Shetty condemns the photographer fight, says no one needs to be beaten up for doing his job

By now you all know how Shilpa Shetty’s dinner date with hubby Raj Kundra turned out into a massive fight between the photographers and the restaurant bouncers last night. A video of the same is doing the rounds on the internet. In fact, two of the bouncers have already been arrested with the hotel owners too pleading guilty on not living up to the basic manners and hospitality. While initially Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra weren’t even aware of this fight considering it happened only after they left the venue. The actress has now reacted to the video, condemning the whole misbehavior. Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s date night ends on an UGLY note as a huge fight breaks out between photographers and bouncers – watch video

Taking up to Instagram, Shilpa tweeted this picture that reads, “OMG, appalled and disappointed at the way these photographers were bashed up. Really unnecessary. Feel bad for the paps they stand for hours sometimes for a shot. They are part of my fraternity and no one needs to be beaten up for doing his job. Absolutely condemn what happened.” Not to mention, the actress has even clarified that she is currently not in the city as she captioned this Insta post saying, “Landed in Amritsar and was at the Golden Temple.. This is my Statement.. Really saddened by last nights incident.”

Here, check out the post below:

Landed in Amritsar and was at the Golden Temple.. This is my Statement.. Really saddened by last nights incident #solidarity #fraternity #standbyyou A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:39am PDT

For all the uninitiated, the incident occurred outside a popular restro in BKC, Mumbai and the hotel staff is equally apologetic about what happened. In an official statement, they wrote, “We’re saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. We have celebrities and well-known guests visiting us frequently, and every experience has so far been smooth. During last night’s incident, the people involved were personnel of Tough Security who are hired for Bastian via external vendors – as is the practice, the security agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day. All the Bastian staff, as well as the management, was inside in the restaurant on the second floor at the time of the incident – we were made aware of the same a while after it began. This was a highly unfortunate situation that escalated beyond anything we could have imagined. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved. We are also collecting all information so that we are able to offer to take care of any and all medical bills that may have resulted due to this incident.