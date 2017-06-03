Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Ekta Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Tanishaa Mukerji show us what exactly is fashion faux pas

Most of our celebs have jumped aboard the style bandwagon and are seen belting out the most impeccable #OOTD and #OOTNs. Slaying in style from one appearance to another, these celebs and their impeccable avatars never fail to impress us but then are celebs like Urvashi Rautela and Tanishaa Mukerji, who leave us flummoxed with their drab style choices. Giving us lessons in what exactly is a fashion faux pas, this week’s worst dressed celebs are Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, and the serial offenders, Urvashi Rautela and Tanishaa Mukerji. Here’s the dope on all that went down for these celebs this week.

Ekta Kapoor

Wearing a red shift dress with a black floral printed overlay in the front, Ekta sauntered casually for her nephew Laksshya’s first birthday party. If the dress had to flipping over, then you have seriously missed the stockings and the black wedges that add dollops of unflattering vibes to this supposed party look!

Shilpa Shetty

For the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Shilpa’s stylist Sanjana Batra chose a metallic draped corset with an upcycled vintage Banarasi brocade couture saree from Amit Aggarwal, teamed with silver jewelry from Silver Streak Store. While we love the novel concept of the saree, we are not sure about the choice of color. A brighter color would have made such a fabulous difference to Shilpa’s look.

Kriti Sanon

For Raabta promotions, Kriti was snapped wearing a denim dress from Global Desi. She accessorised her look with a wristwatch and cuff on one hand. While we loved the dress and its fit along with the chic hairdo that Kriti flaunted, the color-blocked sandals, that the diva wore, failed to blend in with the ensemble. She was styled by Sukriti Grover and Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Urvashi Rautela

At the unveiling of Miss India 2017, Urvashi was snapped wearing a Purple Paisley studded bodycon dress with full sleeves and a V-neck and teamed it with stilettos from Bottega Veneta. While her heels are perfect, we believe this is a signature look of Urvashi, which is getting repetitive and boring. If only she hired a new stylist, one with a refined taste of style.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Flaunting separates, featuring an off-shoulder white top with flared sleeves and a flared blue skirt with lace hem from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra, Tanishaa’s hair game of snazzy curls is on point but the bright red lipstick fails to evoke a wow. The ensemble is a tad boring as it lends an unflattering and stocky look. Moreover, the nude heels fail to blend with the ensemble.

Style is not an easy task and these celebs just crossed the fashion line with their uninspiring styles.