Shilpa Shetty Kundra is having a whale of time in Dubai with her husband and son on the last day of 2017 – view pics

It’s the last day of 2017 and the whole world is in a celebratory mood. While some are cleaning up their homes and taking out their loudspeakers for a house party, some have took off to exotic locations with their loved ones to bring in the new year. Our Bollywood celebrities too are out of the country having a whale of a time. Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with her husband, Raj Kundra and son Viaan is in Dubai, and going by the pictures that Shilpa has posted on her social media account, this family is enjoying every bit of the last day of 2017.

In one picture we see her just mesmerised with the beautiful view in front of her, and in another picture, which is a heartwarming one, we see Shilpa cuddling her little munchkin. Check out all the pictures right here:

Seriously, how good are these pictures, no? How are you planning to bring in the new year? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates from B-town and tellyland.