Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s date night ends on an UGLY note as a huge fight breaks out between photographers and bouncers – watch video

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The duo had stepped out last night for a dinner date at a posh restaurant – Bastian (BKC, Mumbai). As always, the paparazzi gathered to click the stars and as they emerged from the restaurant the photographers clicked a few snaps. However, their date night ended on an ugly note as a huge fight broke out between the photographers and the bouncers protecting Shilpa and Raj. Surprised? Well, wait till you see the video of the fight…

In the video, you will see how the bouncers initiated the fight and started hitting one cameraman. The helpless cameraman is dumbfounded and he tried to retaliate, but was overpowered. A lot of people tried to break up the fight, but the photographers and the bouncers continued to battle it out. Shirts were torn, blood was spewed and the scenario got very ugly. Check out the video above and tell us what you think about it in the comments section below! Mind you, the video is violent and graphic. (ALSO READ – SHOCKING VIDEO: Rishi kapoor and Randhir Kapoor slap and abuse media during Ganpati Visarjan)

However, let us inform you that the fight broke out after Raj and Shilpa left. Apparently, the bouncers were blocking the photographer’s view and after they were told to move, one of the bouncers came and started hitting the photographers. There are a few other versions that have been reported too, but we are still trying to get a clarity on the whole issue. Let us also clarify that the bouncers were not a part of Shilpa and Raj’s team, but the restaurant’s own bouncers. The Bastian restaurant have issued an apology for the fight. In the meantime, we are waiting to see what Shilpa has to say about the incident. What do you guys have to say about it? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about this incident right here…