Shilpa Shetty’s dinner date gets dirty after a photographer gets BEATEN UP; restaurant owner issues an apology

What could have been a cosy dinner date for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra unfortunately turned out into a horrific fight between the bouncers and the paparazzi last night. A video of the bouncers horribly beating up a photographer outside this certain BKC restaurant is doing the rounds on the internet. Where some are saying Shilpa Shetty had no involvement in this fight. The victimised photographer has issued a statement saying how the bouncers misbehaved the moment they saw him clicking Shilpa and Raj’s pictures. The video in fact even shows the merciless behaviour of the bouncers slapping and hurling abuses at this certain photographer.

Although Shilpa is yet to respond to this ugly fight that happened during her date night. The restaurant owners have issued a public apology on behalf of their hospitality team stating, “We’re saddened and shocked by the incident that took place outside Bastian last night. We have celebrities and well-known guests visiting us frequently, and every experience has so far been smooth. During last night’s incident, the people involved were personnel of Tough Security who are hired for Bastian via external vendors – as is the practice, the security agency assigns their personnel to us and other establishments based on who is available that day. All the Bastian staff, as well as the management, was inside in the restaurant on the second floor at the time of the incident – we were made aware of the same a while after it began. This was a highly unfortunate situation that escalated beyond anything we could have imagined. As soon as the Bastian team found out, we took remedial measures to get things under control. We are changing security agencies today as we do not want to take the risk of this happening again, as well as personally apologising to the media involved. We are also collecting all information so that we are able to offer to take care of any and all medical bills that may have resulted due to this incident.”

Here’s the video of the incident:

It’s left to see how Shilpa and Raj will deal with this uncalled controversy. Keep watching this space for more updates on the story.