Shilpa Shinde gets body-shamed by trolls for her item song in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi

Shilpa Shinde made a lot of noise when she suddenly quit being Bhabiji on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actress alleged that producer of the show, Sanjay Kohli had sexually harassed her. She was pretty popular on the show and her role of a girl from a village was largely appreciated. But then she abruptly stopped working for the show and it created a lot of ruckus. Then she suddenly surfaced moving to the beats of Maro line from Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. Honestly, the song was unflattering. We didn’t really enjoy watching her in the song but that’s because it wasn’t as hot as it was supposed to be. However, trolls made it their business to become nasty on her. They couldn’t stop commenting on her weight. In fact, one of them even imparted some two-cents wisdom about how it is necessary for her to lose weight if she wants to join the entertainment industry. As you all are aware, these are people who have insignificant lives and believe that by commenting nastily they will get some recognition. The comments below the video are so unsavory that you would want to thrash them personally. We agree the song is not great at all but that doesn’t give anyone the license to be this scornful towards someone. First, you check out the song here…

Now check out the comments…

Shilpa was also in contention to secure a spot in Bigg Boss 11 but her price hike made the channel see red. A source had informed abplive.com, “Bigg Boss makers were keen on having Shilpa Shinde as their celebrity contestant, as she is beautiful, talented and short tempered too, which would be all the valid reason for her joining the show. If not this, then the controversies she carries with herself and has a great fan base was the reason she was approached by the makers. But now she is not part of the show as she demanded 20 Lacs as a signing amount and 4 lacs per day to stay in the camera-lockup house. Channel is still pleasing the ban-actress.”