Shilpa Shinde looks like a princess straight out of a fairy tale – view pics

Bigg Boss season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde not only won the show but also garnered appreciation from the viewers. The actress always maintained a sweet nature throughout the show. Though at times she went hard on co-contestant Vikas Gupta because of their controversial past, they, later on, turned friends and her sweet and motherly nature towards others garnered her immense popularity. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa has done a photoshoot and these pictures will show you a different side of Shilpa.

While people have gushed over Shilpa’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai look, we are giving you a look of Shilpa that will make you wonder what a drastic change she has undergone. Shilpa looks like a princess in these pictures and you can’t stop staring at her cute smile and bright eyes. She looks like the girl next door, who is playing with balloons and posing with her floral tiara. While being sexy and hot is the current trend, Shilpa chose to be sweet and her charm is killing it. Her confident eyes will mesmerize you and will make you go weak in your knees. Check out her pictures here… (Also Read: Shilpa Shinde on not doing TV serials anymore: Small screen, small thinking)

For the uninitiated, Shilpa is in no mood to star on the small screen again. She said, “I have done enough TV and I don’t think I would be able to do TV serials anymore. There is a lot more that one can do. Sure, TV has made me what I am today, but after a long career on TV, I was cornered and treated (badly) in the TV industry (after exiting from the comedy serial). I don’t think I should do serials anymore. I have a lot of self-respect. In a TV show, there is a lot of competition for sharing screen space.”

