Shilpa Shinde on not doing TV serials anymore: Small screen, small thinking

Shilpa Shinde found her way to glory when participated in the 11th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. The show wrapped its most successful run in the recent years in January by crowning the former Bhabhi Ji actress as the winner. The same producers who won’t give her any work a year ago were ready to collaborate with her after the show. But Shilpa has no plans of returning to her roots anytime soon. In an interview with a leading daily, the actress has said that she is done with TV.

While talking to HT Cafe, Shilpa said, “I have done enough TV and I don’t think I would be able to do TV serials anymore. There is a lot more that one can do.” This totally reminds us of the explosive statement that another Bigg Boss winner, Gautam Gulati, made a few weeks back. But the firebrand actress bars no holds when she is talking about her experience with the TV industry. “TV has made me what I am today, but after a long career on TV, I was cornered and treated [badly] in the TV industry,” she continued.

And then she said, “I don’t think I should do serials anymore. I have a lot of self-respect. In a TV show, there is a lot of competition about sharing screen space. Chhota parda, chhoti soch (small screen, small thinking), unlike films where you get due credit as per your role. I would like to explore anchoring in reality shows, I have offers for web shows and might also do a Marathi film. I don’t want to be wasted in a film. The banner, star cast and my role has to be good.” Well, there is off chance that this comment might not go down well with the TV industry. We will wait for the counter comments now.

