Shilpa Shinde reacts to Hina Khan’s tantrums on the day of Bigg Boss 11 grand finale – watch video

Shilpa Shinde defeated Hina Khan to win the Bigg Boss 11 trophy last Sunday (January 14). We know that the two ladies were at loggerheads most of the time inside the house. And looks like their animosity has not come to an end even after they have come out of the house. As we all saw, the makers suddenly decided to do Live voting after Shilpa and Hina were announced as the top two contestants. Shilpa got the maximum votes and ended up winning the show. Word had it that it was because of Hina’s tantrums backstage, the makers were forced to open the voting lines again. We interacted with Shilpa earlier today and it is during this conversation we asked her if there is any truth to this. And she replied by saying, “See I don’t know what happened exactly. We didn’t talk to each other after it was announced that we are in the top two. So it was that kind of bonding like we said only ‘hi’ and ‘bye’ to each other and told each other that you will win. So I don’t know what else happened.”

Well, after this rumour started doing the rounds couple of days back, we got in touch with Hina, who said something very similar.



In fact, she gave us a detailed account of what happened as she said, “I don’t know what to say. Bigg Boss does not work like that. We were blindfolded and taken out of the house. It took ten minutes to the stage and we did not know what is happening. We went on stage and Salman announced the live voting thing. Post that, we were again blindfolded and taken back inside the house. We were inside the house for two and a half hours. We were stuck inside and not allowed to talk to each other. We sat like two shadows in two corners. I did ask the team why had they stopped us from talking. We went on stage together and came back together. She did not know anything nor did I. No one had given me any information. The team said it was all about protocol. Then, we came out and we taken on stage where the results were announced.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.