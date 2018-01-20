Shilpa Shinde, Shikha Singh, Karan Wahi – a look at TV’s newsmakers this week!

The week began with the celebrations around Shilpa Shinde’s win in Bigg Boss 11. The actress beat the likes of Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta to clinch the trophy. It was a superb comeback for her in the TV industry. Shikha Singh, whom we know as Aaliya from Kumkum Bhagya exposed a perverted cop who slut-shamed her on Instagram. Karan Wahi also found himself in the centre of a storm.

Shilpa Shinde

The former Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress beat the likes of Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and 13 other contestants to lift up the Bigg Boss 11 crown. Shilpa, also set other records enroute to her win. She became the most tweeted about contestant in the history of the game getting four to five million tweets. The lady dedicated the win to her late father. Post her win, she has got a warm welcome from the TV industry. She also made a statement that she is not keen to work in the TV industry anymore and would like to work in films. After bagging the trophy, she has also given some explosive statements against Hina Khan calling her more aggressive than a Chawl Girl. (Also Read: Shilpa Shinde reacts to Hina Khan’s tantrums on the day of Bigg Boss 11 grand finale; watch video)

Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum

Fans who are missing Bigg Boss 11 need not wait really long to see the superstar on TV. He will be seen on Sony TV’s Dus Ka Dum. As per reports, the show will go on-air from June after the IPL season gets over. This is not all. The superstar is also reportedly pitching in ideas for the Marathi version of Bigg Boss, and is also thinking of a cooking reality show.

Shikha Singh

The Kumkum Bhagya took a Mumbai cop to task for slut-shaming her on Instagram. He wrote on Instagram that wanted her sexy pictures as a New Year’s gift. She was extremely disturbed and decided to check out who was the person. When she found out that he was a Mumbai policeman, she called him out on social media. She said that just because he was a man in power, it did not give him the right to abuse anyone like this. Shikha Singh told Bollywood Life, “We keep getting a lot of hate messages, there’s no denial in that. But I saw this and I just wanted to see who this person is. And when a friend decided to check his Facebook profile. That’s when we found out that he’s a police friggin’ officer. It was very disappointing and I thought it needs to be brought to notice because these are the people who are protecting us.” (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh gets slut-shamed by a police officer, exposes him on Instagram)

Karan Wahi

The handsome hunk was in the news as reports came in that the makers of India’s Next Superstars were considering replacing him on the show. It seems Karan was not able to devote much time to the show due to his commitments with Entertainment Ki Raat, his film Hate Story 4 and others. However, Karan rubbished the news. He told BollywoodLife, “I don’t know where such rumours are coming from. I am very much a part of the show. Moreover, the days on which I shoot for Entertainment Ki Raat are different from India’s Next Superstars. Where is the question of clashes? This is utter crap.”

Divyanka Tripathi

In the latest episodes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka has entered the Bhalla house as Shanno, the maid. The actress has gone a few shades darker for the role. A troll called her disgusting and pathetic and said she was humiliating lower class people. The person wrote on her Instagram, “That’s pathetic of you to do a black face for a tv serial. Being dark is not a bad thing and this is really disgusting of you to do” and “Black facing yourself for the sake of a “tv serial track” is pathetic. You didn’t lighten your makeup when you were pretending to be a foreigner in the tv serial, why did you darken yourself to become a maid? Exactly. Double standards.” Divyanka gave it back to her saying, ” If I chose to be dark… How’s it pathetic? Do you find it pathetic? You guys don’t even think before bashing! Which Indian actor will voluntarily choose to look dark on screen? It’s not usual!!!” She also said, “Know me first before judging! I’m doing that make up myself! Everyday! So please… Watch the track, understand and respect instead of writing baseless provocative comments!”