Shilpa Shinde wins us over with her dazzling smile on this wedding magazine cover – view pic!

Ever since she won Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde has been in demand. From events to radio stations, she is everywhere. Well, the lady did a stunning photoshoot for the Wedding Affair magazine. In personal life, Shilpa says she has no intention of getting married anytime soon or ever for that matter, but here she makes for a radiant bride. Dressed in a white Rohit K Verma designer lehenga choli and diamond jewellery, she is simply mesmerizing. The actress has opted for light pink lips and her usual kohled eyes. Shilpa is blessed with amazing ageless looks and this cover does full justice to it. (Also Read: Shilpa Shinde refuses to work with Vikas Gupta, was the friendship fake?)

The lady lost a lot of weight in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She would refrain from sugar and junk. Moreover, she did the maximum housework. In real life, she was all set to get married to Romit Raj but called off her wedding at the last minute as she felt he would take her for granted all his life. She also confessed that a marriage was on the anvil another time also but she saved herself in the nick of time. We hope that Shilpa finds her true soulmate pretty soon. Till then, we can check out her beautiful pics!