Shibani Dandekar gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8?

Khatron Ke Khiladi with Rohit Shetty as the host is getting shot in Spain and the contestants on the show are keeping us updated on what they are upto. Sargun recently joined her husband Ravi Dubey who is having a gala time on the show if we go by the pictures. But then it’s a reality show with challenges and there can be just one winner. Earlier we told you that Shiny Doshi has been eliminated and now we hear Shivani Dandekar has been ousted too. (Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Hina Khan would kill to see her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal – so says her Insta post)

Shivani had struck up a really cool friendship with Geeta Phogat on the sets of KKK 8. She posted on her instagram about how much she admires the wrestling champ. Their friendship really made us stalk her instagram account a lot. That also meant we will get some dope from the sets of the show. The picture she posted has a sweet message for Geeta too. It says, “When you are not only in the presence of but make friends with a true champion! @geetaphogat you are an inspiration, such a beautiful soul and funny as hell!So grateful for meeting you on this journey… How I love you…we are so proud of you, you incredible human.” We are pretty sure Geeta will miss her friend terribly. Check out the message right here.

Titled Pain In Spain, KKK this season has some of the biggest celebrities trying their luck with insane stunts. The 12 celebrities who have been brought on board to compete against each other were – Nia Sharma, Shiny Doshi, Ravi Dubey, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Lopamudra Raut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Shantanu Maheshwari, Hina Khan, Geeta Phogat, Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra. Out of which, Shiny Doshi and Shivani Dandekar have already been ousted.