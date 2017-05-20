Shivani Tomar is super excited about bagging a role opposite Barun Sobti in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Television heartthrob Barun Sobti is returning to television after a break of five years, that too with the third edition of his hit series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The handsome hunk will play Advay Singh Raizada in the show. Barun, who was seen alongside actress Sanaya Irani in the first season of IPKKND, has been paired opposite Kasam actress Shivani Tomar in the third season.

Talking about bagging a role opposite Barun, Shivani said in a statement, “Yes, I will be playing the lead in the third season of ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3’ opposite Barun Sobti. I am really excited about the show and my character. It’s very different and I am really looking forward to the journey.”

We hear that Shivani and Barun were earlier supposed to do another show on Star Plus but it got shelved. Sanaya could not come on board this time as she had already signed Sony TV’s maiden production Kavya Ki Prathna which is why Shivani was chosen to play the role of Khushi in the show.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Barun revealed that he will be playing a anti-hero in the film. “I have always wanted to work in a show that has good content. I am looking forward to the anti-hero role. I hope people don’t hate me. This will be a one-year-long show and I have been a fan of finite shows,” he said.

Bollywood Life exclusively reported that this season will focus more on the mothers of Advay and Khushi as the lead characters did not have mothers in the first season. The makers have planned a lot of exciting twists in the third season and it’s going to be treat for its fans.