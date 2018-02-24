Shocking! A frustrated Priyanka Chopra breaks a glass of wine on her head – watch video

Priyanka Chopra is frustrated! And we don’t blame her. She has been shooting nonstop for as long as we remember and it sure can’t be easy for anyone. Additionally, Priyanka has been away from home for so long, it is bound to get to her. Which explains why she posted what she did.

After a long day at work, Priyanka seems exhausted as she first takes a sip of wine from her glass and then breaks it over her head. Yes, you heard that right. The actress literally took the glass and smashed it on her head. Being ever so responsible, she also warned her fans from not attempting anything similar at home. The glass was a “breakaway glass” as Priyanka wrote it in the caption. We are sure she was not injured. Check out the video right here…

Priyanka has been shooting for the current season of Quantico season 3 in New York since the past few months. Being the ever gracious person that she is, she keeps all her commitments and it is bound to make anyone crabby after a while. Well, all we can say is we feel you, PC. How we wish she takes a long holiday after her schedule wraps up. While we will love having her over here in India, she should rather just go someplace exotic. We make this suggestion a little selfishly too. After all whenever she takes off on a holiday, we are treated to several pictures of her in her fashionable best. Who can pass such an exciting prospect, right?