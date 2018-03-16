Shocking! A woman who claims to be Salman Khan’s wife tries to break into his apartment

Salman Khan has gigantic number of fans, not only in India, but all over the world. Some worship him, and some are just his admirers. But then there are also people, who would go to any length to meet the star. Just like a woman who crossed all the limits as she tried to enter Salman‘s house armed with industrial skewers. The woman set foot inside the Galaxy Apartments earlier this week in order to meet the actor, but couldn’t even catch a glimpse of him as he is in Abu Dhabi shooting for his upcoming film, Race 3.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the woman managed to pass through the security guards who are stationed at the main entrance of Salman’s residential complex. She reached the floor and started banging the doors of his apartment, when an alarm was raised. ALSO READ: Surprise, surprise! Get ready to listen to a romantic song written by Salman Khan in Race 3

What’s surprising is that people called the fire brigade to get rid of the woman from the complex, instead of informing about it to the cops. “The fire brigade managed to disarm her before letting her go. She kept shouting ‘Salman Khan is my husband.’ She was very aggressive, and had to be subdued. What was surprising was that no one called the police,” the report quoted a source. Senior Inspector Pandit Thakre from Bandra Police Station informed that no police complaint has been filed against the woman.

What can we say? This is the part of being a star. But on the other hand, fans should be respectful towards their idols, because by doing this, they are not only invading the personal space of the star, but also their family.