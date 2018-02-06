Shocking! Anupam Kher’s Twitter account has been hacked

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher is the latest celebrity to have his Twitter account hacked. The social networking site has temporarily suspended the actor’s account after it was allegedly hacked by ‘Pro-Pakistan’ Turkish cyber army ayyildiz tim. The 62-year-old confirmed the news as he said, “My twitter account has been hacked. Just got few calls from friends in India about it. I am in LA and it is 1am. Got a DM yesterday from Swapan Das Gupta’s account about a link. A first from him. So opened it. Have spoken to twitter already.” (ALSO READ:Anupam Kher on being FTII Chairman: Let me first catch my breath, interact with you and then let me do my job)

Some users immediately took to Twitter to point out the happening.

“#anupamkher @TwitterIndia account has been hacked jihadi cyber cell group of pakistan sitting in turkey,” wrote one user.



“What happened to Anupam Kher’s account? Is it hacked? @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport,” tweeted another user.