Shocking! Did Mahek actor Karan Vohra’s wife SLAP his co-star Samiksha? Here’s the full story!

The tall handsome hunk of TV, Karan Vohra makes many girls hearts skip a beat. The actor who plays Shaurya on Mahek has won over viewers with his fabulous chemistry with his co-star Samiksha Jaiswal who is playing the titular role. Now, it seems like so many women, Samiksha too found Karan desirable. Please don’t read too much into it! It seems the actress in a conversation with her gal pals confessed that she has a mini crush on him. What happened thereafter was quite shocking? As per a report in Tellychakkar.com, Karan’s wife Bella on hearing that Samiksha has announced her crush on Karan went on told the lady to stay away from her husband. It seems Samiksha told her that it was no big deal that she had a crush on her hubby.

Later, Bella apparently landed up on the sets of Mahek in Delhi and slapped Samiksha in front of the whole cast and crew. The actress just walked out. When Bollywood Life got in touch with Karan, he said, “This is completely untrue. I don’t know who is spreading such baseless rumours. I had a chat with Samiksha over such rubbish. We are all good friends and everything is cool between us.” As per the Tellychakkar.com report, Karan’s wife is pretty insecure about the good off-screen bond between Samiksha and Karan. The two co-stars are quite friendly and this has reportedly upset Bella. It seems she comes down often to keep a watch on them. Well, with Karan clarifying the rumours, fans of Mahek should breathe easy! Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…