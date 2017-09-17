SHOCKING! Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff head for divorce after 8 of years of marriage

Now that’s some shocking news! Rumour has it that Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff are calling it quits after eight years of marriage. The couple got married in 2009 and things have apparently been very difficult for the couple. According to reports in TOI, the couple have been living separately for over a year now and the issues have been irreparable. Their daughter Samaira has been living with Juhi ever since she moved out of their house. Their troubled marriage was a hot topic of discussion a couple of years back but the two had then announced that they very much want to be together.

A source close to the couple told the portal, “While everything was fine during the initial years of marriage, trouble started brewing over a period of time. Differences crept into their relationship, which now seem irreconcilable. Sachin was conspicuous by his absence even at the launch of Juhi’s mythological show Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s ‘Karmphal Data Shani’. They have been staying separately for almost a year. Samaira stays with Juhi, who will soon file for divorce. There is no chance of reconciliation.” Looks like another marriage in the TV town is heading for Splitsville and we’re not too thrilled about it. (ALSO READ: Juhi Parmar on getting Karmphal Data Shani: I couldn’t have asked for a better show)

Fans are obviously going to be super upset with this news but we hope the best for Juhi and Sachin. The two had met while shooting for a pilot episode of a show that got shelved later. They fell in love after five months and got married soon after. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Sachin had told, “We met while shooting for a pilot episode for a show. We were friends for a very long time. Five months later, we got in touch, and love just happened. We both wanted to be together and were sure about getting married to each other.”

Their wedding was one grand affair in a palace in Jaipur. It was one of top 50 royal weddings and a very memorable one, indeed. Juhi and Sachin have not commented on the issue yet.

