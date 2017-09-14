SHOCKING! Kangana Ranaut reveals she is ready to LEAVE Bollywood as she has “no iota of respect” left for it!

Kangana Ranaut is a lady who doesn’t mince her words. Though actors and actresses are told not to talk about certain topics, she speaks her heart out. And once again she has done just that! While taking a dig at the top stars, she suggests that the practice of avoiding to comment on pinching issues is wrong. In fact, she says that this practice of going into your shell and not expressing your views is irritating. So much so that she is even ready to leave Bollywood, as she has no iota of respect left for it. Shocked?

Well, during an interview with Bombay Times, Kangana revealed how she is not someone who can just stick to the business. She feels is an individual personality and she would like to express her views. This might not go down well with the other people in the industry, but then again, the Queen actress does not care. As she revealed to the daily, “It’s not even relevant to them either. I am an actor, I’ll get a job regardless. So anyone who thinks that a profession is above one’s character and dignity is just an idiot who doesn’t know how to live life. Life is not about tricks and techniques. Life is about finding yourself, and finding peace with that. The thing is, see, what is the definition of success? I want to ask a successful person. If you are crawled in your little hell hole, and you do not have a voice,you’re shit scared of losing whatever little you have earned in life, you are the most unsuccessful person in life. I want to tell these people that I’ve made this conscious decision that I set out to just discover myself and be like. You know, I don’t subscribe to this, first papa’s ghar and then husband’s ghar and then that’s just the cycle of my life. I just wanted to be an independent girl. But now at this point, at 30, I have earned a lot more than that. And it’s a conscious decision you make ki yaar, I had just come ki mujhe thoda kaam mil jaye, bahut hai mere liye. And today I am one of the most successful actors, I am among the highest paid, I have won so many awards, I’ve even set records. Toh ab mujhe kis cheez ka darr hai?” (ALSO READ – Kangana Ranaut EXPOSES Bollywood’s sexist behaviour – read details)

Taking a dig at how stars avoid commenting on certain issues going on in the country, Kangana added, “Being actors, if it is about our gender, about religion, about the debate of India’s struggles, the army fighting at the border why, for all this, do you show your back and why do you crawl into your little holes, why? If you can’t speak, beyond being an actor, beyond being a professional, you are a citizen of the nation, first and foremost. How dare this industry forget that? Their lives are very limited. And that’s why , like I said, I am more than happy to let go of this industry . And why? Because I don’t have an iota of respect for it. And they can tell. And that’s why they don’t like me. And my genuine reason for not liking this industry is very personal. And I always say , if I stay , good for them, if I don’t, good for me (laughs)! This kind of freedom also comes from the fact that I’m ready to move into another phase of my life, which can comprise anything. I can turn an author or I can direct the kind of film I want once in a while or I can do organic farming -I ‘ve built a beautiful house in Manali. But the thing is, if a certain industry doesn’t have, you know, you don’t have any respect, or pride or even gratitude, why do you want to live like that?” (ALSO READ – Kangana Ranaut: Simran will beat up her boyfriend if he leaks her personal details in public – watch exclusive video)

What do you guys have to say about Kangana Ranaut’s remarks? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about Kangana Ranaut‘s life right here…