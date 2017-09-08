SHOCKING! Kapil Sharma admits turning into an alcoholic after his massive fight with Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover‘s massive, mid-air fight shocked one and all. The comedians were returning from a show in Australia, when they had a massive fall out, during which Kapil abused Sunil and even hurled a shoe at him. Since then, the duo are no longer on talking terms and this has affected the host of The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, Kapil opened up about the incident like never before and even admitted that he was so pained by the incident that he became an alcoholic too…

While talking about the incident to Hindustan Times, Kapil Sharma mentioned, “I admit there was a problem. And I’ve paid a heavy price for it. But what was reported was grossly exaggerated and almost entirely fabricated. It was said that I asked that food be served to me first on the flight and that I got angry and I threw a shoe at Sunil. You’ve known me for some years. Do you think I am capable of such behaviour?” (ALSO READ – 7 revelations Kapil Sharma made about his fight with Sunil Grover, unprofessionalism and his break up with Preeti Simoes)

Kapil further added that he started drinking heavily after the incident and obviously that did take a toll on him and his health. As he added to the popular daily, “It (the incident) affected me deeply. I started drinking heavily. It was so unnecessary. And so painful to me. Sunil Grover, Chandan, Ali Asgar are all my friends. How could this happen?”

The comedian also revealed how he feels that it was a mistake not to come forward and clarify all the things. As he revealed, “When I am misunderstood I clam up. But now I realise it was a mistake to not put forward the truth. A section of the media took advantage of my silence. Painted me as an arrogant brat. All these stories of shoe-throwing and tantrums were started in a section of the digital media.” (ALSO READ – Doctors ask Kapil Sharma to get admitted for 40 days, but the comedian is NOT willing to stay that long)

Kapil even suggested that he did make an effort to bring Sunil Grover back for The Kapil Sharma Show, but it did not work out. As the ace comedian said, “Yes, I have. But I think he has other commitments now, like live performances, etc. But he knows the show is as much his as mine and open to him anytime he wants.”

