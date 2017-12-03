Shocking! Kapil Sharma DITCHES media event at last minute, causing losses in lakhs!

Oh No! Kapil Sharma has done it again. The star comedian who is expected to be today in Goa for Bharti Singh’s wedding ditched a media event in Delhi causing a lot of distress to the organisers. The programme was like a conclave organised by a leading Hindi news channel. They have booked tickets, three in business class and four in economy for the comedian. After making them reshuffle tickets thrice, he finally dumped the organisers. As per sources, the reason given was that Kapil Sharma was suffering from depression due to the poor opening of Firangi. As we know, the film has failed to impress. (Also Read: Kapil Sharma admits feeling awkward while romancing actresses on screen; watch video!)

A source closely associated with the channel told Bollywood Life, “We were greatly distressed. Tickets were booked and re-booked for him thrice. In all, there were seven tickets. It cost us close to two lakhs. The reason given for the last minute back out was the poor response to Firangi by his close associates. It looks like Kapil is again stuck by depression.” The poor response to the film has also cast doubts on his presence at Bharti Singh’s marriage. The haldi and actual marriage is happening tonight and she is hoping that she arrives. (Also Read: Firangi movie review: Even Kapil Sharma cannot save this film from being a tedious watch)

Kapil’s former close friend and associate Sunil Grover is present at the event and is entertaining the guests. The comedian confessed about his depression issues and alcohol problem during the interviews for Firangi. It really looks like Kapil is in some serious trouble. Maybe he needed a longer sabbatical to come back all fit and fine. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….