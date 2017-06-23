Shocking! Kapil Sharma sacrifices his fat pay cheque for his show

It’s unfortunate! Turns out Kapil Sharma has taken a cut in his remuneration, owing to lack of good ratings post Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar’s exit from his show – The Kapil Sharma Show, A source says that Kapil and the channel mutually decided to renegotiate his fees and it has been cut by almost half now. This is a practice followed in the West where actors come forward and offer to cut their fees when their shows get poor ratings because they want to continue. The latest is that Krushna Abhishek is hosting a show, The Drama Company, that has Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra and will be aired on the same channel. Sunil Grover will be making guest appearances. This show will be aired at 8 pm, while Kapil’s show will continue to be telecast at 9 pm. Also read: Confirmed! Chandan Prabhakar resumes shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show

Let’s not forget The Kapil Sharma Show has categorically helped Sony TV climb up the ladder in the TRP game, before he split with Sunil. In fact, if we’re not mistaken, Kapil had renewed his contract with the channel only in December 2016 where an insider even spilled the beans stating, “Kapil’s contract has been renewed for another year. The show has been extended till 2017 end. Kapil is getting a whopping Rs 110 crore for his renewed year long stint with Sony and the makers are very happy with him and his show. They didn’t mind the pocket pinch because his show is the most profitable venture for them currently and they can’t let it go.”

But guess, the makers are feeling the pocket pinch, now that The Kapil Sharma Show has also lost its top spot from the TRP charts. Keep watching this space for more updates on this story.