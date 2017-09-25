Shocking! This TV actress was the first choice for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, but she REJECTED it!

Aamir Khan‘s Thugs Of Hindostan is one of the most exciting and awaited films being made currently. It is a period film being made by Yash Raj Films and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. While several people would die to be a part of this movie, looks like this TV actress was not interested. Remember, we had revealed to you exclusively that Mrunal Thakur (who is popular for her role in Kumkum Bhagya) was the first choice for the movie. While we had earlier heard that things didn’t work out, reports now suggest that Mrunal had actually rejected the offer! Yes, according to a report in DNA After Hrs, Aamir Khan was blown away by seeing her act in Love Sonia. After seeing her film, he sent her a message and expressed his desire to cast her in Thugs Of Hindostan. Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aditya Chopra, was also keen to cast her and had even offered her a three-film deal. But the TV actress turned it down! (ALSO READ – Is this Kumkum Bhagya actress playing the lead in Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan?)

Apart from Thugs Of Hindostan, Mrunal was also being considered for Sultan. She had even auditioned for Salman Khan‘s film, but things didn’t work out back then too. Aditya was quite impressed with her since then and was quite keen on casting her for any of YRF’s upcoming films. A source revealed to the daily how Fatima Sana Shaikh was never the first choice for the film, but it was Mrunal. However, with her Hollywood film, Love Sonia, about to release, the actress felt signing a three-film deal would hamper her international career. With such a lucrative deal with YRF, Mrunal would have joined the likes of Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. But probably she wanted to keep her options open and time will show if her decision was right or wrong! Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the updates and gossip from B-town…