SHOCKING! Manoj Tiwari reveals that FIRs have been filed against Sidharth Malhotra for his comment on Bhojpuri language

Sidharth Malhotra said something on Bigg Boss 11 which will haunt him for a few days to come. When he went to promote his film Aiyaary on Salman Khan‘s show, Manoj Bajpayee asked him to say this in Bhojpuri, “Shikar to sab kehu karela, lekin baagh jaisan sikar kehu na kare.” He did as directed but he also added, “Aisa lag raha ki neeche baitha hua hai, latrine me. Bathroom me kar rahe hain ki kaha hain?” That became his undoing. Neetu Chandra already slammed him for mocking a language which lead Sidharth to post an apology on Twitter. But the chaos is not over yet. Famous Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari has revealed that there are many people in a few places who have lodged FIRs against him. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra on Pad Man vs Aiyaary clash: Yes, it irritates, but now it’s too late)

Speaking to Indian Express, Tiwari mentions, ““Main shock hua sun ke. Aur yeh bahut hi apattijanak hain aap kisi 22 crore logon ki laguage ko aap is prakar se bolo. It’s a big insult for 22 crore people. This is very bad. Main isko condemn karta hoon. We should respect every language of my country.Main sochta tha actor hai, kuch acha karega lekin isne toh bahut hi hurt kar diya . Hume nahi lagta log unko maaf karenge.Unko maafi maangni chahiye apne vyavahar ke liye (I was shocked to hear about it. I thought being an actor, he would do good, but he has hurt me immensely. I don’t think people will forgive him. He should apologise for his actions).” He further added, ““Kuch FIR bhi ho jaayenge unke par kal tak, teen chaar jagon se — Patna, Benaras, Kolkata, Mumbai mein bhi ho raha hai (There are FIR’s being filed against in him in cities such as Patna, Benaras, Mumbai and Kolkata).”

Sidharth on his part had tweeted after it went viral, “I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone’s feelings or sentiments, I apologise and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way (sic).” But people are deeply offended as always!