Shocking! Salman Khan’s Race 3 shoot halted after a group of armed men entered the premises, threatening to kill the actor

Salman Khan has been a very busy man since the start of 2018. The actor has been shuffling between the shooting schedules for Race 3 and Bigg Boss 11 over the past few weeks. To keep the schedule of Race 3 on track for the Eid release, he has been putting in extra hours. However, in a shocking twist, the shoot was stopped day before yesterday (January 09) after a group of armed men entered the Goregaon Film City (where the actor was shooting), threatening to kill the actor. A dozen policemen, who had received the tip off, rushed to the sets and escorted Salman back to his Bandra residence. Apparently, Salman’s court appearance in Jodhpur last week with regards to the black buck case had triggered the death threats by a local gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the gangster is a part of a community in Rajasthan that worships black bucks. And hence, three men in Mumbai threatened to kill him, while another group of vandals was being sent to protest near the Race 3 shooting location. As a source from the sets told the tabloid, "The police arrived at the Race 3 set in Film City and told Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani that the shoot had to be stopped immediately as the actor needed to head home as soon as possible. Salman was escorted in another car by six cops, while his own car was driven back to his residence by another group of cops."

Since this incident, Salman has been given additional security cover by the police. In fact, the police have also instructed the actor stay away from the limelight and not share his whereabouts on the social media. He has been forbidden to ride his cycle on the roads too! For those of you who don't know, Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez were shooting for a hot dance number when this incident happened. A senior inspector further added, "This is not the first time a threat has been issued against Salman or a member of his family, and the actor is often spotted about town without security or even his bodyguard, Shera, but anticipating an unprecedented attack, he has been asked to be extra safe. The police are taking Bishnoi's threat seriously but we have assured Salman that he will receive maximum police protection. We are also investigating the motive behind Bishnoi's threat to Salman."

Producer Ramesh Taurani also confirmed the incident to Mumbai Mirror and further added, "There are additional bouncers, guards and personnel to safeguard Salman and the unit at all times."