SHOCKING! Salman Khan’s Tubelight registers the lowest first week for an Eid release in recent times, earns Rs 106.86 crore

Tubelight is doing strange things at the box office. We say strange because since a few years now, we are used to seeing insane collection figures for a Salman Khan Eid release. By the end of the first week of his films, they manage to earn so much money that everyone laughs all the way to the bank. But Tubelight has crushed all such expectations long back. Now it has managed to do another unfathomable thing. The first week collection of Tubelight are the lowest Eid figures recorded in recent times. It has only managed a total of Rs 106.86 crore.

It is simply unbelievable as to how the film is only going from bad to worse with every passing day. The signs were visible since the first day, when occupancy was the lowest for his film. A meagre 40-50 per cent is not what is expected of a Salman Khan film. Sultan had nearly 100 per cent occupancy. Clearly, Tubelight had started to go wrong from there itself. Since then it never really recovered. We told you how multiplexes are cancelling shows of the film due to less footfalls. Yes single screens have continued to maintain good shows but for how long is the question because distributors have already started panicking. Check out the latest figures here, along with the first week collection of his previous movies. (Also read: Will Salman Khan rescue exhibitors and distributors who are suffering losses courtesy Tubelight?)

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 106.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2017

Our trade expert did predict Rs 150 crore as its lifetime total but we highly doubt that now. In fact, we wonder if it will be even be able to cross Raees’ (Rs 137.51 crore) total at the box office, forget about crossing Baahubali 2.