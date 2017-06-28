SHOCKING! Salman Khan’s Tubelight will not even make Rs 200 crore at the box office

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight might not have set the box office on fire, but the film is still raking in the moolah. It has raked in Rs 95.86 crore in 5 days at the domestic market and with no big releases, we are sure Tubelight will continue its decent run at the ticket window. According to us, Salman Khan’s Eid release can rake in anywhere between Rs 150-200 crore and looks like our trade expert – Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor) agrees with us on this particular prediction.

As he mentioned to us exclusively, “With the kind of standards you set for a Salman Khan film, it has been unfortunate that Tubelight has not lived up to all the hype and expectations that we all had from it. But, Tubelight is not at all a setback for Salman Khan. I feel the movie can collect somewhere in the range of Rs 150 crore plus in its lifetime run. Next weekend we only have Transformers: The Last Knight, which will take just one screen from every multiplex and single screens. But largely, in its second weekend too, it is going to be Tubelight all over the country. There is no other choice that the public has at the moment. So it will continue to rake in the moolah.” (ALSO READ – Tubelight’s disappointing run at the box office will have ZERO effect on Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, reveals trade expert)

Akshaye also suggests that it is not Salman, but the film that has failed and this will have no impact on the superstar’s stardom. As he added, “Even in Tubelight, I can assure you Salman Khan hasn’t failed, the film has failed. The screenplay, direction and writing has failed. Salman Khan’s stardom remains intact and mark my words, this Christmas when Tiger Zinda Hai releases, you will see it in full bloom once again.” (ALSO READ –7 reasons why Salman Khan’s Tubelight FAILED to live up to its hype)

What are your predictions for Tubelight‘s lifetime box office collections? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about Salman Khan‘s Eid release right here…