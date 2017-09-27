Shocking! Sidharth Malhotra has REJECTED Salman Khan’s Race 3 and we know why…

Salman Khan‘s Race 3 has been one of the most exciting film announcements of the recent times. Ever since it was confirmed that Salman would be a part of the film franchise, there has been a lot of speculation on who else will be a part of the film. Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah have also been confirmed, however who is playing the character who would face off against Salman? There was buzz that Sidharth Malhotra has been roped in for the part, however according to a report in DNA After Hrs, the young star has rejected the movie. Yes, Sidharth told a NO for Race 3 and we know why…

According to a close source, Sidharth does not have date issues, but he just did not find the script good enough. As the source revealed to the daily, “Sid didn’t like the script. And he was clear about it. He didn’t dilly-dally and keep the makers waiting. He politely turned down the offer.” In fact, even though it was a two hero project, Sidharth would have gotten a meaty role in Race 3. But he still refused it, as the source added, “There is a face-off between these two characters — Salman and the other hero. So, it isn’t a menial role. After Salman’s, this is the biggest role in the film, anyway. Also, Sid and Salman are extremely fond of each other. The two-hero equation wasn’t the reason at all. He has done Brothers with Akshay Kumar before so it wasn’t an issue here, too.” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Race 3 to hit the floors in November, but Sidharth Malhotra is still NOT finalised reveals director Remo D’Souza)

Now that Sidharth is out of the equation and with the film hitting the floors next month, we are sure the makers will have to zero in on another hero pretty soon. Which actor would you want facing off against Salman Khan in Race 3? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Race 3 right here…