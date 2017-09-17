Shocking! Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma to get BANNED?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one show that can even beat the run time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show has even managed to be one of the Top 10 shows for a very long time now. But it has fallen into a soup sadly. A Sikh community is protesting and demanding a ban on the show for hurting their religious sentiments. SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar said, in a statement to the media, that the serial hurt the community by showing a living character of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which was against the Sikh tenets.

He added, “No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Such an act is unpardonable.” Well, we’re sure the writers and the director did whatever they did in good faith but the community has definitely not taken it well. In fact, the chief also warned the writer and director of the show to not show such blasphemous content on the small screen. This won’t be the first time that a show has been demanded to be taken off-air because of its content. Remember the Pehredaar Piya Ki incident? There were petitions of all sort to ban the show from television. (ALSO READ: Good news! Disha Vakani aka Dayaben will NOT be replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma)

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Smriti Irani had to face the heat from the audience and the channel was forced to take it off air. Well, the content of the show was quite bizarre, to be honest, and nobody was ready to hear the justifications out from the writers of the show. Looks like banning shows or rather demanding a ban on them is the new trend that people and communities are following these days. And TMKOC has been one of India’s favourite show for over eight years now.

We tried contacting Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani and Munmun Dutta to comment on the issue but they remained unavailable to comment. We guess they’ll speak when the channel and makers have figured out a way to sort the issue out. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.