Shocking! What is Sunny Leone doing to her face? View pics

Sunny Leone is ruling the heart and mind of almost every Indian. Since her stint at Bigg Boss and her subsequent stardom through films, she’s been a talk of the town. Be it churning out successful films as lead actress, delivering charbuster item numbers, to being the host of a successful youth based dating show, she’s everywhere. And now looks like she’s gonna surprise her fans with something excitingly out of the box. Sometime ago she shared an image on her social media account where she is literally unrecognisable. Seriously! And she captioned the image as, “Something like you have never seen before – prosthetics for my next amazing project #SunnyLeone”

Well, in the image she is seen in the process of donning prosthetics for her upcoming secret project. In fact the video of her prosthetics makeup was also shared by her husband, Daniel Weber on his snapchat account. And I must say it was oddly satisfying to see Sunny go through that prosthetics session. Also read: The Drama Company: Sunny Leone describes her daughter and newly embraced motherhood

Check out Sunny Leone’s Instagram post:

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Sep 18, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Check out the grabs of the video from Daniel Webber’s snapchat account:

Talking about her latest venture, Sunny Leone will be seen doing an item number in Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film, Bhoomi. But here’s a bad news for all the fans. Her dance number has been trimmed by censor board. The Central Board of Film Certification has only allowed the portion that the audience has seen on television in the film, too. Also read: CBFC trims Sunny Leone’s song Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi, director Omung Kumar reacts

Bhoomi releases on September 22, 2017.

