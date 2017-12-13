Shoojit Sircar reacts on the viral video of a bullied 11-year-old middle-school boy

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, known for deft handling of social issues in his movies, has reacted on the bullying of an 11-year-old boy from Tennesse and says it is harmful to children while growing up. He says bullying has become a social disease.

“Middle-school bullies are becoming sickening and dangerous for growing up… It has become a social disease,” Sircar tweeted on Wednesday. (Also Read: All you need to know about Banita Sandhu, Varun Dhawan’s new heroine in Shoojit Sircar’s October; view HQ pics)

The “Piku” director’s tweet comes after a viral video of a bullied 11-year-old middle-school boy named Keaton Jones from Tennessee, circulated on digital platforms. His mother posted a teary plea online. Within days, celebrities including Justin Bieber, Gal Godot, LeBron James, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo expressed support for and extended red-carpet invitations to Jones via Twitter.