Shoojit Sircar reveals why he didn’t allow Varun Dhawan to sleep while shooting October

Shoojit Sircar is an incredible filmmaker and loves to go the distance to make his films look authentic. That’s why all his movies are such a delight to watch. He is also a tough taskmaster and doesn’t believe in being lax at getting what he desires from his actors. Guess that’s why Varun Dhawan spoke about No Sleep in our EXCLUSIVE interview. He had mentioned, “Shoojit wanted me to live the character and not just come and act it out. So no make up, for days no sleep, no phone and much more. There was a piece of music that he had given me, which I would listen to, get into that zone and reach the set. Everyday, he would remove my make up and spoil my hair. No glycerine, I was just doing what was meant to be done.” Now we have the director explaining why he made him go without sleep for so many days. (Also read: Varun Dhawan’s fans pick his October look over the Sui Dhaga avatar and we can’t agree more)

Speaking about it, Shoojit Sircar said, “Yes I usually do this with many of my actors, used this during PINK as well. A couple of scenes with Varun required extensive emotional outbursts, a performance that showed him quite exhausted… depth and weight in his overall demeanour and eyes, coupled with a tired voice, so I asked him to not sleep at night prior to the scenes.”

Varun had revealed to us what all he had to do for October. He informed, “I went to Shoojit and told him to take me in a film, I told him ‘Please make a film with me.’ Three months went by and Shoojit and Juhi saw me in that character from October and that’s how it happened. But the process of getting into October was very different from what I’ve done ever before. I had to be prepared to be spun around on my head because with the concepts in the film, if I was saying a dialogue like a dialogue, then it wouldn’t work. The dialogues had to be felt and delivered like they were my own words. Just understanding that was difficult!”

No hard work goes in vain and that makes us believe, October will be one of his best films.